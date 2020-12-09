Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ A number of vaccine candidates are being tested but no vaccine has been approved for distribution yet in the region. "We are working hard to ensure that once vaccines are approved and available, countries are prepared to roll them out" to ensure logistics systems and cold storage supply chains are in place, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:04 IST
COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesday. Its regional branch for the Americas, PAHO, warned that vaccines being developed now will take months to arrive and supplies might not become sufficient until after 2021.

Countries should at first aim to vaccinate 20% of the population, giving priority to medical workers and people over 65 and those that have prior health conditions, PAHO said. "It will take many months to receive the vaccines needed to interrupt the transmission of coronavirus," said Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of the Pan American Health Organization.

In the meantime, he said in a briefing from Washington, countries must not relax preventive social distancing measures and the use of masks and the practice of washing hands. Health experts do not know exactly what level of vaccination is needed to obtain herd immunity and stop the virus spreading, though the WHO has estimated this at 70%, he said.

See graphic, COVID-19 global tracker. https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ A number of vaccine candidates are being tested but no vaccine has been approved for distribution yet in the region.

"We are working hard to ensure that once vaccines are approved and available, countries are prepared to roll them out" to ensure logistics systems and cold storage supply chains are in place, said PAHO director Carissa Etienne. Meanwhile, the jumps in weekly COVID-19 case counts in the United States and Canada are particularly worrisome as the Northern Hemisphere winter approaches, Etienne said.

Mexico is experiencing a resurgence in cases in the state of Baja California, near the U.S. border, she said. Brazil is currently reporting the highest incidence of new cases in South America, and the mounting cases and deaths have put its health system under strain and hospitals are at capacity in some areas, Etienne said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020