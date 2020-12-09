South Africa enters second wave of COVID-19 infections- Health Minister
South Africa's health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections. "As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. As it stands, as a country we now meet that criteria," said Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize during a televised address.Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:04 IST
"As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it stands, as a country we now meet that criteria," said Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize during a televised address.