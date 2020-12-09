Left Menu
Heart, liver, lungs, kidneys of a brain dead accident victim transplanted on recipients under Goa initiative

The heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys of a brain dead road accident victim were transplanted on other recipients under the state government's deceased donor transplant programme known as the Nave Jivit.

ANI | Panaji (Goa), | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys of a brain dead road accident victim were transplanted on other recipients under the state government's deceased donor transplant programme known as the Nave Jivit. The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Goa Medical College (GMC) and the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) created history on Wednesday when they harvested organs from its first deceased donor.

The donor, a 21-year-old boy from Chattisgarh was admitted to GMC on November 30 with severe head inquiries following a road accident. After a clinical diagnosis of brain death was made and the relatives prognosticated about the same, they stepped forward with a request for organ donation. SOTTO team counselled the relatives and with their permission initiated the process. The cascade being the ICU played a vital role with guidance from Intensivist from Mumbai in maintaining the donor. After the brain death certification was done, as per the waiting list currently which is only of GMC, the SOTTO team contacted the potential recipient for the workup.

The other organs were offered to the region and allocation was done of the liver and heart as per the waiting list. Since there was no registered recipient for the lung in Goa, it was offered to the rest of the country and NOTTO allocated the lung to Telangana.

Dr Pravin Kulkarni led the team from Sir H N reliance foundation Mumbai. Dr Rahul Saxena led the team from New Era Hospital from Nagpur. Dr Prem Anand John and Dr Unmil Shah led the team from KIMS from Secundrabad. The heart was transplanted into 59-year-old recipient from Mumbai. The lungs were transplanted onto a 58-year-old recipient who was on Ecmo and diagnosed with post COVID-19 fibrosis.

The liver has been successfully transplanted onto a 59-year-old male admitted at Nagpur. All the recipients are doing well. The kidney recipients at GMC are also doing well, a press note stated. (ANI)

