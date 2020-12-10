Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they become available and they should develop immunization plans that focus first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 02:43 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they become available and they should develop immunization plans that focus first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization said.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine after two adverse reactions were reported. Separately, the companies said documents related to the vaccine's development had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator. * The Czech lower house approved giving the government an extension of state of emergency powers to Dec. 23.

* Slovakia ordered schools and most shops closed for at least three weeks from Dec. 21. * Stockholm's healthcare chief appealed to national authorities to send specialist nurses and other hospital staff as a second wave filled intensive care wards.

* A health official's warning that anyone getting vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable. AMERICAS

* Economic relief and a vaccine drew nearer to reality to counter a COVID-10 pandemic that has ravaged the U.S. economy and killed 286,487 people, with year-end holiday gatherings expected to fuel another surge in infections. * Canada approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week.

* Brazil will "quite likely" begin vaccinations to stem the pandemic in January or February, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A Royal Caribbean "cruise-to-nowhere" from Singapore began disembarking its nearly 1,700 passengers who were confined to their cabins for more than 16 hours after a COVID-19 case was detected onboard, forcing the ship back to port. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa has officially entered a second wave as the number of infections per day exceeds 6,000, the health minister said. * Turkey is ready to procure Russia's coronavirus vaccine if it meets Ankara's criteria, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, refuting an earlier media report that cited him as ruling it out.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * India's drugs regulator said it had sought more data to make a decision on emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and one developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government.

* An experimental vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equity indexes fell, with the S&P 500 down nearly 1% as negotiations for further fiscal stimulus dragged on. * U.S. job openings increased in October, but many of the help wanted signs could disappear amid widespread restrictions on businesses.

* U.S. airlines were awaiting progress on COVID-19 relief proposals in Washington that could include another $17 billion in payroll support.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank boosts target for climate-friendly financing to 35% over five years

The World Bank on Wednesday said it was setting a new five-year target for 35 of its financing, on average, to have climate co-benefits, up from a 28 target for the previous five-year period ended in 2020.The multilateral development lender...

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to development of their COVID-19 vaccine had been unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack on Europes medicines regulator. The European Medicines Age...

As Brexit flounders over fish, UK and EU leaders dine on turbot

After months of wrangling over access to British fishing waters, Britains prime minister and the European Unions chief executive met for dinner in Brussels on Wednesday to pull Brexit trade talks back from the brink - and tucked into turbot...

Soccer-Benzema double sends dominant Real Madrid through, Gladbach also progress

Two headed goals from Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid reach the Champions League knockout stages with a convincing 2-0 home win on Wednesday over Borussia Moenchengladbach, who also progressed to the last 16. Benzema ghosted into the area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020