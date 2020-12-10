COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,783 with five new cases

Five more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,783, a health department official said on Thursday. The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the fresh cases, four were detected during contact tracing and one has travel history. The Union Territory now has 75 active cases, and 4,647 people in the archipelago have recovered from the disease so far.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,44,401 sample tests for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 3.31 per cent, he added..