Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise a false alarm, authorities say

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday. Passengers on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas vessel were held in their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after an 83-year old man tested postive for COVID-19 after he came to the ship's medical centre with diarrhoea.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:45 IST
COVID-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise a false alarm, authorities say

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 aboard a 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday.

Passengers on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas vessel were held in their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after an 83-year old man tested postive for COVID-19 after he came to the ship's medical centre with diarrhoea. When the ship returned to port on Wednesday, the passenger was taken to hospital where he took two further tests which did not reveal infection. A third negative test on Thursday led authorities to declare him virus free.

"A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean...does not have COVID-19 infection," the health ministry said in a statement. Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cruises, which sail in waters off Singapore, are open only to Singapore residents and make no stops, and are part of the island state's effort to revive a tourism industry which has been battered by the pandemic. The resumption of Royal Caribbean's so-called 'cruises-to-nowhere' last week were its first sailings since the Miami-based company halted global operations in March due to the pandemic.

Precautions for the cruises involved pre-departure testing and for guests to carry an electronic contact tracing device, wear masks and social distance at all times. (Editing by Tom Hogue & Simon Cameron-Moore)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 27,927 new coronavirus cases, 562 deaths

Russia confirmed 27,927 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, pushing the national tally to 2,569,126.Authorities said 562 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 45,280....

Lower pound lifts FTSE 100 as Brexit talks stall

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday as the absence of a Brexit trade deal pressured the pound, while concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic kept the mid-cap index subdued. The FTSE 100 was up 0.5...

NBA: Butler looking forward to new season with Miami Heat

It was a fairytale 2019-20 season for Miami Heat, but superstar Jimmy Butler is not sitting back reflecting in what it couldve been. We play this game to win. We didnt do that, and thats all that matters. I think we all have things that we ...

Malta seizes record cocaine haul bound for Libya

Maltese authorities seized more than 600kg 1,300 lbs of cocaine being sent to Libya in a record-breaking haul worth some 70 million euros 85 million, the customs department said on Thursday. The cocaine was being shipped from Ecuador and Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020