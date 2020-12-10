COVID-19 infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise further - RKI

COVID-19 infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise further - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:55 IST
Coronavirus infections and related deaths in Germany are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, a senior health official at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.
The current rise in COVID-19 infections is worrying, especially in the federal states of Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, the head of RKI's surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said.