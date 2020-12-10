Left Menu
COVID-19 infections and deaths in Germany likely to rise further - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:11 IST
Coronavirus infections and related deaths in Germany are likely to rise further in the coming weeks, a senior health official at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The current rise in COVID-19 infections is worrying, especially in the federal states of Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt, the head of RKI's surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said.

