Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's medicines regulator has advised people with a history of significant allergies not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of its rollout in the UK. Here are some questions and answers about the cases and what they might mean.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:57 IST
EXPLAINER-What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Britain's medicines regulator has advised people with a history of significant allergies not to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of its rollout in the UK.

Here are some questions and answers about the cases and what they might mean. WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED?

UK officials said there have been two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction since rollout began. Anaphylaxis can cause throat swelling, breathing trouble and difficulty swallowing, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Anaphylaxis is an overreaction of the body's immune system, which the UK National Health Service describes as severe and sometimes life-threatening. WHO SHOULD NOT GET THE VACCINE, ACCORDING TO UK REGULATORS?

British regulators initially responded by saying anyone with a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine or food should not take the shot. An adviser to the group later said it was "tweaking" advice in part to say a food allergy was not a risk. Late on Wednesday, the UK regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not get the vaccine.

Pfizer had excluded people with a history of significant adverse reaction to vaccines or its vaccine's ingredients from late-stage trials. HOW DOES THIS AFFECT PROSPECTS FOR U.S. AUTHORIZATION?

U.S. regulators are expected to consider emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine soon after a Thursday meeting of advisers. Moncef Slaoui, who is spearheading the U.S. government's vaccine development efforts, said on Wednesday he expected the British allergic reactions would be considered in the U.S. authorization process and that people with known severe allergic reactions probably should not take the vaccine until more was understood.

WHAT DO DOCTORS SAY? Some praised UK regulators' caution, while others said broad restrictions were not warranted by available evidence.

"For the general population, this does not mean that they would need to be anxious about receiving the vaccination," said Stephen Evans, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. What would be wise, he said, would be "for anyone who has known severe allergic reaction such that they need to carry an EpiPen to delay having a vaccination until the reason for the allergic reaction has been clarified."

Mayo Clinic virologist Gregory Poland, who has advised U.S. regulators, described Britain's early reaction as "overdoing it," pointing to the initial response about food allergies, which he said "have nothing to do with this." "I would have said, 'If you've had anaphylactic-level reactions to vaccines, we want to know about that so we take extra care,'" he said. "That doesn't mean I wouldn't immunize you. But I would do it in a more controlled setting."

Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, praised the way the reactions had been handled. "The fact that we know so soon about these two allergic reactions and that the regulator has acted on this to issue precautionary advice shows that the monitoring system is working well," he said. Mitchell Grayson, director of the division of allergy and immunology at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Ohio, voiced concern over how the issue might reduce interest in vaccinations. "I'm worried the whole event will cause millions of people to choose not to get vaccinated because of what they heard," he said.

HOW COMMON ARE SEVERE OR SIGNIFICANT ALLERGIES? "In the UK in 2012 there were around seven hospital admissions per 100,000 people for severe allergies. This included different triggers such as foods, drugs and insect stings," said Louisa James, a expert in immunology at Queen Mary University of London. Fatalities remain very rare and have not increased even as hospital admissions have risen in many countries.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' stir: Raut takes dig at Danve, NCP seeks his ouster

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve over his China and Pakistan behind farmers protest claim, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. The NCP also ...

France's Macron says expects to finalise a compromise on EU budget

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he hoped to finalise a compromise on the European Unions budget in the coming hours.Speaking about Turkey, Macron told reporters on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels that EU countries...

Latvia to roll out COVID tests via vending machine

A vending machine that issues coronavirus tests and stores the samples has been installed in a Latvian hospital, as the Baltic state turns to automation to help contain the pandemics spread. The machine at the Pauls Stradins Clinical Univer...

Coronavirus scare on Singapore cruise ship was false alarm, authorities say

A suspected COVID-19 case aboard a cruise-to-nowhere from Singapore which forced the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate was a false alarm, the government said on Thursday. Passengers on Royal Caribbeans Quantum of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020