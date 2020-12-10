Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 4:44 p.m. US scientists have developed a new accurate and reliable test to detect antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which gives results in less than 20 minutes.

4:35 p.m. The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the national capital is not over yet but it is ''definitely on the wane'', Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain says.

3:32 p.m. Odisha logs 343 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths.

2:40 p.m. Pakistan PM, Bill Gates agree to continue working together to combat COVID-19, eradicate polio.

1:51 p.m. Actor Neetu Kapoor confirms COVID-19 diagnosis, says 'feeling better'.

12:38 p.m. COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 4,783 with five new cases.

12:27 p.m. Puducherry logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities take toll to 617.

12:06 p.m. US sets new grim record with over 3,000 COVID deaths in single day.

11:59 a.m. Indian scientists identify new potential drug treatments for COVID-19. 11:53 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh logs 24 new COVID-19 cases, tally 16,641. 10:08 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths. 9:57 a.m.

UN chief says will take COVID-19 vaccine publicly, calls it his 'moral obligation'. 9:55 a.m.

Telangana adds 643 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,482. 9:29 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 3,72,293, while 92,53,306 people have recovered from the disease so far: Union health ministry. 9:27 a.m.

Single-day rise of 31,521 infections, 412 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 caseload to 97,67,371, death toll to 1,41,772: Government.