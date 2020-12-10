AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI): Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts. The latest bulletin said 538 fresh cases and 558 recoveries were reported during the period in the state.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 8,73,995 total positive cases, 8,61,711 recoveries and 7,047 deaths. The active caseload dipped to 5,237, the bulletin said.

All 13 districts reported less than 100 new cases each, with Chittoor topping with 95, followed by Krishna 86, West Godavari and Guntur 72 each. Nine other districts added less than 50 each.

Krishna and Guntur saw one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in 24 hours. The state so far completed 1,06,35,197 sample tests, at the rate of 1,99,161 per million population, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 8.22 per cent.