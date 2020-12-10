Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Amaravati, Dec 10 PTI Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:29 IST
AP logs 538 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Amaravati, Dec 10 (PTI): Only two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts. The latest bulletin said 538 fresh cases and 558 recoveries were reported during the period in the state.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 8,73,995 total positive cases, 8,61,711 recoveries and 7,047 deaths. The active caseload dipped to 5,237, the bulletin said.

All 13 districts reported less than 100 new cases each, with Chittoor topping with 95, followed by Krishna 86, West Godavari and Guntur 72 each. Nine other districts added less than 50 each.

Krishna and Guntur saw one fresh Covid-19 fatality each in 24 hours. The state so far completed 1,06,35,197 sample tests, at the rate of 1,99,161 per million population, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 8.22 per cent.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia considers grain export quota and wheat export tax - sources

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax amid rising domestic food prices, three sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.The quota and the tax could be imposed for Feb. 15-June 30, tw...

FOREX-Fresh ECB stimulus leaves euro unabated, pound hit by Brexit fears

The euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations, while sterling fell after post-Brexit trade talks were extended to the weekend in hope of an elusive breakthrough....

Agri startup WayCool Foods raises USD 7.8 mn in debt fund

Agri supply chain startup WayCool Foods on Thursday said it has raised USD 7.8 million about Rs 57 crore in debt from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital. The funds will be utilised for meeting working capital needs and to boost automat...

U.S. voices concern about Bangladesh's plans to relocate Rohingya

The United States on Thursday said it was concerned about plans by Bangladesh to relocate 1,642 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island and carry out further relocations, calling on Bangladesh to accept independent assessments of the move.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020