Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals to jointly produce, commercialise COVID-19 test kits

With Apollo and its vast network of hospitals and health services, CSIR-CCMB is positive about impacting many lives towards better health, he added.As India continues to unlock, easy availability of cost-effective, reliable testing for COVID-19 is the key to getting back to normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:31 IST
CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals to jointly produce, commercialise COVID-19 test kits

CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said they have tied-up to jointly produce and commercialise rapid test kits for COVID-19 detection. CCMB and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise will collaborate for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of a dry swab test -- Direct Amplification rapid RT-PCR (DArRT-PCR) -- for SARS-CoV-2 detection, the entities said in a joint statement.

The test kit has been developed by CSIR-CCMB and the collaboration with Apollo will focus on scaling up production and commercialisation of the tests jointly, it added. The rapid DArRT-PCR tests, which allows for rapid, safer and more cost-effective SARS-COV-2 testing, will be available nationally through the Apollo Hospitals network.

''As people are getting back to their normal lives and businesses, it is important for us to ramp up our testing for the coronavirus. The virus will be here for some time, it seems, and those who test more frequently will be able to contain the impact of COVID-19 better,'' CSIR-CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra said. With Apollo and its vast network of hospitals and health services, CSIR-CCMB is positive about impacting many lives towards better health, he added.

''As India continues to unlock, easy availability of cost-effective, reliable testing for COVID-19 is the key to getting back to normal. Widespread testing will enable quick identification, immediate isolation, and early treatment to prevent spread,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said. With nearly half of all COVID-19 infections transmitted by people who are asymptomatic, these easy and quick tests will go a long way in facilitating the identification of infected individuals who may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, she added.

These tests will give a boost to the efforts to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 and will play a major role in controlling the pandemic, Reddy noted..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia considers grain export quota and wheat export tax - sources

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax amid rising domestic food prices, three sources familiar with discussions at the government told Reuters.The quota and the tax could be imposed for Feb. 15-June 30, tw...

FOREX-Fresh ECB stimulus leaves euro unabated, pound hit by Brexit fears

The euro rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations, while sterling fell after post-Brexit trade talks were extended to the weekend in hope of an elusive breakthrough....

Agri startup WayCool Foods raises USD 7.8 mn in debt fund

Agri supply chain startup WayCool Foods on Thursday said it has raised USD 7.8 million about Rs 57 crore in debt from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital. The funds will be utilised for meeting working capital needs and to boost automat...

U.S. voices concern about Bangladesh's plans to relocate Rohingya

The United States on Thursday said it was concerned about plans by Bangladesh to relocate 1,642 Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char island and carry out further relocations, calling on Bangladesh to accept independent assessments of the move.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020