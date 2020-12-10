Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

EUROPE * Berlin wants to close shops and extend the school Christmas holidays to try to get the pandemic under control, the mayor of the German capital said as the country reported a new record number of cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:00 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States prepared to roll out a coronavirus vaccine within days as its daily death toll surpassed 3,000 for the first time. Meanwhile, the head of Africa's disease control body called on rich nations that have ordered more vaccines than they need to share excess doses.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Berlin wants to close shops and extend the school Christmas holidays to try to get the pandemic under control, the mayor of the German capital said as the country reported a new record number of cases. * Pope Francis' Christmas Eve Mass will start two hours earlier, allowing even the limited number of people who can attend to get home by a 10 p.m. Italian curfew.

* Denmark will expand lockdown measures announced earlier this week to more cities, placing almost 80% of the population under the tight restrictions. * Belarus will close its borders to its own citizens later this month, a move the country's opposition leader likened to imprisoning the population in a Stalin-era prison camp.

* A vending machine that issues coronavirus tests and stores the samples has been installed in a Latvian hospital, as the Baltic state turns to automation to help contain the pandemic's spread. AMERICAS

* A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is meeting to weigh whether to recommend that the agency authorize Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use, one of the last steps before vaccinations could begin. * Amid a worsening second wave of infections and mounting domestic pressure, Brazil's health minister pledged to vaccinate the entire population in 2021.

* Russia has agreed with Argentina to supply 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, developers of the vaccine backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A suspected COVID-19 case aboard a "cruise-to-nowhere" from Singapore which forced the ship to return to dock and nearly 1,700 guests to isolate was a false alarm. * Japan will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store vaccines, as the capital Tokyo reported a record number of new cases.

* Indonesia has secured 155.5 million doses of vaccines and is seeking another 116 million through deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and global vaccine programme COVAX. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Health authorities in Saudi Arabia have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for import and use in the country, state news agency SPA said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The head of the EU drug regulator said the agency's work on assessing COVID-19 vaccines had not been affected by a cyber attack over the past two weeks. * Moderna said it had dosed the first participants in a mid-to-late stage study testing its vaccine candidate in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18, and aims for data ahead of the 2021 school year.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * A generous extra helping of European Central Bank stimulus lifted the euro and kept Europe's stock markets steady, but Britain's pound saw its biggest drop in almost a month after overnight Brexit talks turned sour.

* The ECB expects economic growth to rebound more slowly next year, but the recovery could be quicker than thought in 2022 as vaccines bring herd immunity against the virus. * The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week as mounting new infections caused more business restrictions.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers threaten to block railway tracks if demands not met by govt

The farmers who have been agitating for the past two weeks against the new agri laws on Thursday announced that they will block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government. The farmer unions, which held a meeting on Thursd...

Maha: Leopard rescued from well, released into forest

A leopard that had fallen into a well at a village in Maharashtras Gondia district was rescued on Thursday after five hours of efforts and released back into the wild, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Vadegaon Railway villag...

Facebook says resolved issues with Messenger, Instagram

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had resolved issues faced by some users while sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram and its office collaboration service Workplace.Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed earlier in t...

Gehlot asks officials to scale up COVID-19 testing in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday directed the officials to increase the number of testings for the detection of COVID-19, and ensure that arrangements are made for a smooth vaccination programme in the state. He said scalin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020