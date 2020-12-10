Italy reports 887 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, 16,999 new cases

Italy reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, a steep rise from 499 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased to 16,999 from 12,756.

There were 171,586 swabs carried out in the past day, up from a previous 118,475, the ministry said. The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 62,626 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain.

Italy has also registered 1.787 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 29,088 on Thursday, down 565 from the day before.

There were 251 new admissions to intensive care units, rising steeply from 152 on Wednesday. The number of intensive care patients decreased by 29 to 3,291, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by around 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

