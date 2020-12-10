Britain to stay aligned to EU food, safety, animal health rules for N.Ireland agrifood products -RTE

Britain to stay aligned to EU food, safety, animal health rules for N.Ireland agrifood products -RTEReuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-12-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 23:14 IST
Britain will make a unilateral declaration promising to remain aligned to EU food safety and animal health rules for agrifood products destined for Northern Ireland after Jan. 1, a reporter with Ireland's state broadcaster RTE said on Thursday.
"The EU will also issue its own declaration recognising that British food meets European safety standards during two separate grace periods, one for three months and another for six months," reporter Tony Connelly said on Twitter.