Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,875 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:47 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 29,875 - RKI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 29,875 to 1,272,078, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 598 to 20,970.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

