AstraZeneca to work on vaccine combinations with Sputnik developer

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:44 IST
Britain's AstraZeneca on Friday said that it will begin work with Russia's Gamaleya Institute to understand whether their two COVID-19 vaccine candidates can be successfully combined.

The Gamaleya Institute is the developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

