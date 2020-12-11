Left Menu
Nigeria Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 20m people against COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:10 IST
Nigeria Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 20m people against COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Fmohnigeria)

The Health Ministry of Nigeria has disclosed that the health authorities are underway to vaccinate several 20 million people against COVID-19, said Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria Health Minister, according to Nairametrics.

Ehanire disclosed the plans in a conference in Abuja quoting, "the government will receive 20 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. ​​​​​​​This will make it possible to vaccinate about 20 million people against the novel coronavirus."

He reportedly underlined that as per plans the health sector workers will be vaccinated firstly followed by vulnerable and those suffering chronic illnesses."We have hope to vaccinate as many people as possible, but we want to start with 20 million doses of the vaccine first", he added.

The information was disclosed after an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. Since the country is on the verge of expecting a second COVID-19 wave with a considerable record of recent days.

As per records, 675 COVID-19 cases have been recorded on December 10, 2020, in Nigeria, as several 11,830 tests have been conducted on the same day.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

