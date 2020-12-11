Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

Telangana reported 612 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.76 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,485, the state government said on Friday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:05 IST
Puducherry registered 43 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more fatalities took the toll in the union territory to 619, a top official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

MDS3 KA-DROUGHT-IISC Nearly half of droughts in India may have been influenced by North Atlantic air currents, finds study Bengaluru: Nearly half of the droughts that occurred during the Indian summer monsoon season in the past century may have been driven by atmospheric disturbances from the North Atlantic region, finds a new study. MDS5 KA-COWSLAUGHTER Karnataka govt will promulgate anti-cow slaughter ordinance: CM Bengaluru: With the Karnataka legislative council getting adjourned sine die without taking up the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill passed by the Assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said, the government will promulgate an ordinance to bring it into effect.PTI SS PTI PTI PTI

Videos

Mangaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Following are today's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca per qtl Old Supari Rs 34000 to Rs 36500 model Rs 35000 New Supari Rs 28000 to Rs 31000 model Rs 29000 Koka Rs 16000 to Rs 26500 model Rs 25000 Coconut per thousand 1st qlty Rs 28000 to Rs 35000 model Rs 32000 2nd qlty Rs 20000 to...
