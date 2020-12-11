Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 612 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to 1,485 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 612 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.76 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,485, the state government said on Friday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry reports 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, two fatalities push toll to 619 Puducherry: Puducherry registered 43 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more fatalities took the toll in the union territory to 619, a top official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

MDS3 KA-DROUGHT-IISC Nearly half of droughts in India may have been influenced by North Atlantic air currents, finds study Bengaluru: Nearly half of the droughts that occurred during the Indian summer monsoon season in the past century may have been driven by atmospheric disturbances from the North Atlantic region, finds a new study. MDS5 KA-COWSLAUGHTER Karnataka govt will promulgate anti-cow slaughter ordinance: CM Bengaluru: With the Karnataka legislative council getting adjourned sine die without taking up the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill passed by the Assembly, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said, the government will promulgate an ordinance to bring it into effect.