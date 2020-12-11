Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Heartbroken' French culture minister promises more help for closed venues

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot pledged an extra 35 million euros ($42 million) on Friday to bail out museums, cinemas and theatres left "stunned" by the extension of COVID-19 restrictions for at least three more weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:28 IST
'Heartbroken' French culture minister promises more help for closed venues

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot pledged an extra 35 million euros ($42 million) on Friday to bail out museums, cinemas and theatres left "stunned" by the extension of COVID-19 restrictions for at least three more weeks. She told BFM television the decision not to reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next Tuesday as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped was "a true heartbreak".

"But if we had reopened on Dec. 15 and shut down again in January, that would have killed the cultural sector," she added. Noting that the government had already provided 7.5 billion euros in aid to the sector, Bachelot said: "I told (Prime Minister Jean Castex) that we would need an extra 35 million euros to help the sector get through the end of the year.

"I know I will get that." Venues will now reopen in early January, if health conditions permit.

President Emmanuel Macron had said a lockdown imposed at the end of October to tackle the pandemic's second wave would be partially lifted by Dec. 15 if new infections fell to around 5,000 a day. New daily infections were 13,750 on Thursday. Some cultural figures and institutions expressed anger and disappointment at the government's decision on Friday.

"It is tough to think that shops, planes, trains and supermarkets in France can welcome the public but not cinemas or theatres that have made such efforts to be safe places," French actor Pierre Niney said on Twitter. The National Federation of French Cinemas said it was "stunned by this decision taken at the last moment and with no convincing justification".

But Oscar-winning film director Claude Lelouch, 83, told BFM TV on Friday: "Health is key. I want to stay positive but I am very sad for all my comrades in the film industry." ($1 = 0.8244 euros)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dol...

Clovia raises USD 4 mn funding from Golden Birch Investments, others

Lingerie brand Clovia on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.5 crore in funding from Golden Birch Investments, SheCapital Venture Fund and other investors. The proceeds from pre-Series C round will continue to fuel Clovias g...

Six hurt in bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus

Six law enforcement officers were wounded on Friday when a man they were trying to arrest blew himself up in a village in Russias North Caucasus region, counter-terrorism authorities said.Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to for...

Russia's Tinkov cuts TCS stake to launch cancer fund, face 'legal challenges'

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov said on Friday he and his family had raised 325 million by selling part of their stake in TCS Group, and planned to use some of the cash to launch a cancer fund and deal with unspecified legal challenges. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020