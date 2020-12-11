Swiss impose 7pm shutdown on most shops and restaurants to tackle COVID-19

Left Menu
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:32 IST
Switzerland has ordered restaurants, bars and shops to close down from 7pm across much of the nation, the government said on Friday, as the country continues to face a persistently high level of COVID-19 infections and deaths.

The government said regions less badly hit by the pandemic would still be allowed to have locations open until 11pm, in the measures which go into effect on Saturday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

