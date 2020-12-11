Nepal's COVID-19 tally nears 250,000

Nepal's COVID-19 tally on Friday neared 250,000 after 1,044 new infections were reported, the health ministry said. The new 1,044 cases were detected after conducting 7,414 PCR tests across the country, taking total number of infections to 246,694.

Nepal has so far carried out 1,820,618 PCR tests. The country has reported 232,872 recoveries. With this, the country's recovery rate has reached 94.4 per cent of the total positive cases. On Friday, 1,271 people were discharged from various isolation centres after recovery.

A total of 1,674 COVID-19 patients have died due to the disease, including 11 in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 12,148 COVID-19 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres across Nepal.