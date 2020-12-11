Left Menu
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:18 IST
549 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths recorded in a day in Punjab

The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,036 on Friday with 29 more fatalities, while 549 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 1,59,099. Five deaths were reported from Amritsar, four each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, three from Ludhiana and one each from Fazilka, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Mansa, Mohali, Pathankot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 7,286 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to it. Jalandhar reported 97 new cases, followed by 76 each in Mohali and Amritsar and 67 in Ludhiana, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 651 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,46,777, as per bulletin. Fourteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 133 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 34,68,629 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said..

