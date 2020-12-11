Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases; 1,403 recover, 13 die

As many as 266 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, emerged in Ahmedabad district during the day, followed by 194 in Surat, 168 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 56 in Gandhinagar, 31 in Mehsana and 30 in Dahod.For the first time, Gujarats recovery rate crossed 92 per cent to reach 92.11 per cent on Friday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:25 IST
Guj reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases; 1,403 recover, 13 die

A total of 1,223 people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the state's caseload to 2,25,304 on Friday, the health department said. Thirteen patients succumbed to the infection during the day. With this, the death toll reached 4,148, it said in a statement.

As many as 1,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 2,07,529, it said. Eight COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Banaskantha and Panchmahal districts.

There are 13,627 active cases in the state. As many as 266 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, emerged in Ahmedabad district during the day, followed by 194 in Surat, 168 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 56 in Gandhinagar, 31 in Mehsana and 30 in Dahod.

For the first time, Gujarat's recovery rate crossed 92 per cent to reach 92.11 per cent on Friday. As many as 60,523 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the test tally to 85.53 lakh.

One new person tested positive for the infection while three patients recovered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Of the total 3,327 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory till now, two have died, 3,306 have recovered and 19 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,25,304, new cases 1,223, death toll 4,148, discharged 2,07,529, active cases 13,627 and people tested so far 85,53,164. PTI PJT PD NP KRK KRK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina's Guzman has no plans for 'one shot' fix to peso's problems

Argentinas currency crisis will not be resolved with a one shot fix, Economy Minister Martin Guzman told Reuters, indicating a continued slow decline for the peso rather than a sudden devaluation. As the South American country suffers a bit...

Farmers dealing with diabetes, hypertension; nearly 100 medical camps set up at Singhu border

By Joymala Bagchi Several farmers at Singhu border agitating against the farm laws are dealing with diabetes, blood pressure and pulmonary diseases and a few have been sent to hospitals for medical care.The government has already urged prot...

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka tests positive for coronavirus

Former Nepal skipper Paras Khadka has been tested positive for coronavirus and has currently isolated himself. Khadka, who has played ten ODIs and 33 T20Is for Nepal, said he conducted a PCR test on Friday after he lost his smell, and the r...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020