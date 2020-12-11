Guj reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases; 1,403 recover, 13 die

A total of 1,223 people tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the state's caseload to 2,25,304 on Friday, the health department said. Thirteen patients succumbed to the infection during the day. With this, the death toll reached 4,148, it said in a statement.

As many as 1,403 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which took the overall recovery count to 2,07,529, it said. Eight COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three in Surat and one each in Banaskantha and Panchmahal districts.

There are 13,627 active cases in the state. As many as 266 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, emerged in Ahmedabad district during the day, followed by 194 in Surat, 168 in Vadodara, 129 in Rajkot, 56 in Gandhinagar, 31 in Mehsana and 30 in Dahod.

For the first time, Gujarat's recovery rate crossed 92 per cent to reach 92.11 per cent on Friday. As many as 60,523 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the test tally to 85.53 lakh.

One new person tested positive for the infection while three patients recovered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. Of the total 3,327 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory till now, two have died, 3,306 have recovered and 19 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,25,304, new cases 1,223, death toll 4,148, discharged 2,07,529, active cases 13,627 and people tested so far 85,53,164. PTI PJT PD NP KRK KRK.