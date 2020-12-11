Doctors in Meghalaya join IMA call for protest with black ribbons

Many doctors in Meghalaya on Friday sported black badges in support of the protest call of the IMA against the Centre's move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), which had given the nation-wide call has demanded withdrawal of the notification.

IMA Meghalaya chapter secretary Dr Bhaskar Borgohain said doctors here protested by wearing black badges while attending to patients. The IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non- essential and non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm on Friday to protest against the notification.

The notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) to allow legal practice of surgeries by Ayurveda practitioners and the formation of four committees by NITI Aayog for integration of all systems of medicine will only lead to ''mixopathy'', the IMA has said..