Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealand's first reciprocal "travel bubble" since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around the world. The Cook Islands is one of the only countries to remain COVID-free. New Zealand joined countries around the world in shutting its borders in March to stop the coronavirus spreading.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-12-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 06:07 IST
New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealand's first reciprocal "travel bubble" since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around the world. Leaders of the South Pacific countries said they had ordered officials to start making arrangements to resume free travel between them from the first quarter of 2021, citing low infection rates and their "special ties". The Cook Islands is one of the only countries to remain COVID-free.

New Zealand joined countries around the world in shutting its borders in March to stop the coronavirus spreading. Neighbouring Australia wants to have a similar travel bubble with New Zealand and has opened its borders, but New Zealand has so far declined. "The arrangement recognises the special ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown called the plan "the next step towards resuming many aspects of life in the Cook Islands that have been disrupted by COVID-19, including access to health and education, and reuniting family and friends". About 80,000 New Zealanders identify as Cook Islanders, according to New Zealand figures, several times the Cook Islands population itself. The Cook Islands is an independent country but its citizens automatically get New Zealand citizenship.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the worlds main grain producers. The oilseeds workers federation an...

S.Korea reports 950 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the countrys first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases,...

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealands first reciprocal travel bubble since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around ...

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020