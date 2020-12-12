Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in COVID-19 'emergency'

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Of the Friday cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 928 were locally transmitted and 22 were imported, bringing the total to 41,736 infections with 578 deaths.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 10:53 IST
S.Korea reports record 950 cases in COVID-19 'emergency'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency".

Of the Friday cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 928 were locally transmitted and 22 were imported, bringing the total to 41,736 infections with 578 deaths. More than 70% the domestically transmitted cases were from Seoul and its neighbouring areas, where about half of the nation's 52 million people live, amid the latest spread via small, widespread clusters.

"This is indeed an emergency situation," President Moon Jae-in said, ordering the mobilisation of police, military personnel and public medical doctors in an effort to curb the further spread of the coronavirus. "We plan to extensively expand drive-through and walk-through coronavirus testing methods ... as preemptive measures to track down infected people and block the spread," Moon said in a Facebook post.

South Korea is likely to see a further rise in the caseload with significant increases in testing, he added. The third wave comes despite tougher social distancing rules that took effect on Tuesday, including unprecedented curfews on restaurants and most other businesses. The country has reported about 600 cases a day this week.

The surge has been a blow to South Korea's vaunted pandemic-fighting system, which used invasive tracing, testing and quarantine to blunt previous waves without lockdowns, keeping daily infections below 50 for much of the summer. Calling this wave a crisis, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday he would dispatch about 800 military, police and government workers to every district of greater Seoul to help track down potential patients.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Modi says government committed to farmers' welfare

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.Ref...

Arunachal Pradesh reports 424 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturd...

Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...

Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that recovery is faster than expected and economic indicators are encouraging. Addressing the FICCI Annual Convention, he said India prioritised saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020