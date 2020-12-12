Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland sees COVID-19 vaccination capacity at 3.4 mln doses a month

Dworczyk had previously said there could be around 8,000 vaccination points in Poland. Poland, a country of around 38 million people, had by Saturday reported close to 1.13 million COVID-19 cases and 22,676 deaths from the disease.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-12-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 18:43 IST
Poland sees COVID-19 vaccination capacity at 3.4 mln doses a month

Poland should be able to administer 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine a month, the prime minister's top aide said on Saturday, as the country's health service gears up for what is likely to be its biggest logistical challenge ever. The number of daily cases in emerging Europe's largest economy has fallen after a surge in October and early November, but the number of deaths has remained stubbornly high, regularly exceeding 500.

"3.4 million vaccinations per month, 3.4 million doses of the vaccine can be administered in accordance with the applications that we received," Michal Dworczyk told a news conference, adding that 8,319 vaccination teams had applied to take part in the programme. Dworczyk had previously said there could be around 8,000 vaccination points in Poland.

Poland, a country of around 38 million people, had by Saturday reported close to 1.13 million COVID-19 cases and 22,676 deaths from the disease.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020