Uttarakhand reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, 728 new cases

Uttarakhand reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 1,351, while 728 more cases pushed the state's infection tally to 81,939

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 246 cases, followed by Nainital with 132, Haridwar with 72, Almora with 41, Pauri with 37, Pithoragarh with 32, Udham Singh Nagar with 32, Chamoli with 28, Tehri with 26, Uttarkashi with 26, Rudraprayag with 25, Bageshwar with 21 and Champawat with 10, a state health department bulletin said

The total number of recoveries stands at 73,422, while 959 patients have migrated out of the state and 6,207 are under treatment, it said.