Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee could be discharged early next week: Doctors

Doctors treating former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee are hopeful of his discharge from hospital early next week, following improvement in his health condition.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:43 IST
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee could be discharged early next week: Doctors

Doctors treating former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee are hopeful of his discharge from hospital early next week, following improvement in his health condition. Bhattacharjee, 76, is on non-invasive ventilation and stable, a senior official of the medical establishment said on Saturday.

''Though he is still on NIV, his condition has improved a lot and we are quite hopeful that he will be fit enough to be discharged from hospital either on Monday or Tuesday,'' she said. The team of doctors, after reviewing his condition on Saturday morning, found the veteran politician's oxygen saturation at 94 per cent, while the blood pressure, pulse rate and other clinical parametres are also stable, she said.

''He slept well last night, is conscious, alert and communicating verbally. His urine output is satisfactory, too,'' the official said. Bhattacharjee, the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital on Wednesday.

He has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for some time, and has kept himself away from public life for the past several years due to his health..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger Shroff shares his smouldering look with fans in monochrome shot

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is also one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities posted a monochromatic close-up shot of his face on Saturday. The Heropanti actor posted the image on his Instagram in which he can be seen in his usual beard...

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508; with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160: Health Department.

Gujarat records 1,204 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,26,508 with 12 fatalities, death toll reaches 4,160 Health Department....

Campaign on mandatory wearing of face masks to help reduce COVID-19 positivity launched

A campaign to promote mandatory wearing of face masks at places where people gather in large numbers, to help reduce COVID-19 positivity, was launched in the metro on Saturday by Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. Accompanied b...

Higher reaches of Uttarakhand hills receive fresh snowfall

Tehri and Chamoli district in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall while the the lower areas were lashed by rains on Saturday, intensifying cold conditions in the state. Popular tourist spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020