Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile says preparing to start Pfizer COVID-19 immunization campaign

Chile is getting ready to start an immunization campaign with Pfizer Inc's vaccine against the coronavirus, if it wins approval, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Saturday. to start the coronavirus vaccination program as soon as possible," Paris said in televised remarks.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:13 IST
Chile says preparing to start Pfizer COVID-19 immunization campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chile is getting ready to start an immunization campaign with Pfizer Inc's vaccine against the coronavirus, if it wins approval, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Saturday. Next week, the state Institute of Public Health will review data on the performance of the vaccine, which is also expected to be used in the United States. Chilean authorities will make an official decision based on the review of that data.

"I cannot give you any dates, but we will make every effort ... to start the coronavirus vaccination program as soon as possible," Paris said in televised remarks. He encouraged people to keep wearing face masks and practice social distancing, considering that it will not be possible to complete the immunization campaign by the end of the first half of 2021. Some 15,846 people in Chile have died of COVID-19 so far.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French blue-chips back climate risk disclosure code

Frances blue-chip CAC-40 companies threw their support behind global recommendations on climate risk disclosures, a major Paris business organisation said on Saturday. All 40 companies on the benchmark index endorsed the code developed by t...

31 DDC constituencies to witness polling tomorrow across J-K in sixth phase

A total of 31 Constituencies are set to go for polling in the sixth phase of ongoing District Development Council DDC polls and 334 Panch and 77 Sarpanch seats will also witness voting on Sunday across Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing an eveni...

Austrian police seize haul of weapons intended for German extremists

Austrian police seized a huge cache of automatic weapons, explosives and hand grenades intended to arm right-wing extremist groups in Germany, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Saturday. Five people were arrested following a series of...

China aims to push wind and solar capacity beyond 1,200 GW by 2030

China will boost its installed capacity of wind and solar power to more than 1,200 gigawatts by 2030, and increase the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25 during the same period, President Xi Jinping said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020