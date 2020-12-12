39 people in Uttarakhand village test COVID-19 positive

39 people in Uttarakhand village test COVID-19 positivePTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:33 IST
A village in Uttarakhand's Pauri district was declared COVID-19 containment zone after 39 people living there tested positive for the virus on Saturday, officials said
The health department sealed Sileth village in Pokhda block and declared it as a containment zone, Pauri's Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma said
A Ramlila was staged in the village from November 24 to December 1 where some people showed symptoms of cough, cold and fever. The village has a population of 285, Sharma said.
