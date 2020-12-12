COVID-19: Delhi records 1,935 new cases, 47 deaths; lowest fatality count since Nov 2

Left Menu
Delhi recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases and 47 fatalities linked to the disease on Saturday, the lowest single-day death count since November 2, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 per cent, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:31 IST
Delhi recorded 1,935 fresh COVID-19 cases and 47 fatalities linked to the disease on Saturday, the lowest single-day death count since November 2, even as the positivity rate dropped to 2.64 per cent, authorities said. The positivity rate on December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent and 3.15 per cent respectively.

However, on December 8, it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11. The fresh cases came out of 73,413 tests, including 32,578 RT-PCR tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The new fatalities pushed the toll in the national capital to 9,981, the bulletin said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in a series of tweets, shared data on improved COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

''Number of deaths in Delhi are on a decline. Lowest 47 deaths since 2nd Nov. I Request you all to observe all precautions for this trend to decline further,'' he tweeted. In another tweet, he said, ''Today RTPCR positivity is 5.14%, RTPCR positivity was 30 % on 7 Nov. Today 1935 positive cases, less than 3500 cases for last 8 days''.

He also asserted that the positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for the last 11 days. The seven-day average of daily cases now stands at 2,275, this was 7,196 a month ago, the minister said, adding the cases have been continually on a decline for a month in Delhi.

He also tweeted that it was the ''lowest bed occupancy in last 3 months''. The active cases tally on Saturday dropped to 17,373 from 18,676 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,05,470, while the recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent. The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,451 on Saturday from 6,501 on Friday.

The national capital reported its highest single-day spike of 8,593 novel coronavirus cases on November 11. According to the Saturday's bulletin, out of the total number of 18,814 beds in COVID hospitals, 14,183 are vacant.

It said 94 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

On Friday, 32,578 RT-PCR tests and 40,835 rapid antigen tests were conducted, adding to 73,413, the bulletin said. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 3.76 lakh while the total number of tests for the detection of COVID-19 stood at over 71 lakh.

The bulletin said 5,78,116 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 10,382 on Saturday from 10,886 the previous day.

