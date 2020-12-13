Left Menu
Indore: Woman judge of MP HC dies during COVID-19 treatment

PTI | Indore | Updated: 13-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 17:23 IST
Justice Vandana Kasarekar of the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital here, a medical officer said. Kasarekar, 60, had also been suffering from a kidney ailment since a long time, he said.

''Justice Vandana Kasarekar of the high court's Indore bench died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. She had been in a critical condition at the hospital since the last few days,'' district nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention Amit Malakar said. ''Justice Kasarekar had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Besides, she had been suffering from a kidney disease since a long time,'' he said.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over her death in a tweet. Before being appointed as a judge, Justice Kasarekar was the lawyer of civil and constitutional matters in the Indore bench of the high court.

She was the only woman judge of the Indore bench at present. She had been appointed the high court judge in October 2014 and her term was to end in July 2022.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

