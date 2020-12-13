Nagpur district sees 300 new COVID-19 cases, 534 recoveries

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 300 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,17,211, as per an official release. With five more patients succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the toll went up to 3,797 in the district, it said.

A total of 534 people were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,07,632. The district is now left with 5,782 active cases, the release said.