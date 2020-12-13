PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4805 4665 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 875531 863508 7057------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16513 16206 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214657 210171 1002------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 243248 236737 1321------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18638 17571 301------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 255761 234037 3084------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3327 3308 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 607454 580655 10014 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49362 47590 706------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 227683 210214 4171------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 252392 239800 2717 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 49376 41278 802------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 116008 109507 1799------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 111366 108761 995------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 901410 872038 11944 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 669331 607119 2623------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9138 8249 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 223578 207337 3404------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1880416 1757005 48209------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27155 23759 322------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12743 11977 125------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4035 3848 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11709 10883 71------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 323757 319069 1807------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37492 36536 619------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 160200 148047 5077------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 291289 272118 2542------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,316 4,834 118------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 798888 776878 11895------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 277724 268601 1493------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33038 32287 373------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 82429 73818 1355 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 565556 537755 8072------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 521795 490165 9057------------------------------------------------------------Total 9883120 9386331 143323------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 51788 37637 323------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya as both the states' health bulletins are not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 98,57,029 and the death toll at 1,43,019. The ministry said that 93,57,464 people have so far recovered from the infection.