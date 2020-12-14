Left Menu
Brazil registers 21,825 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, 279 deaths -Health Ministry

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-12-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 03:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazil reported 21,825 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 279 deaths from COVID-19, its Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 6,901,952 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 181,402, according to ministry data.

