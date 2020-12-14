Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK planning new state-backed loan scheme for small to medium-sized business - FT

The United Kingdom is planning to launch a permanent replacement for the 65 billion pounds ($86.86 billion) COVID-19 loans programme with new state-backed guarantees to support lending by banks to a range of small to medium-sized business, the Financial Times newspaper reported late on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 03:20 IST
UK planning new state-backed loan scheme for small to medium-sized business - FT
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom is planning to launch a permanent replacement for the 65 billion pounds ($86.86 billion) COVID-19 loans programme with new state-backed guarantees to support lending by banks to a range of small to medium-sized business, the Financial Times newspaper reported late on Sunday. The new loan scheme may carry a guarantee of up to 80% for loans of up to 10 million pounds for businesses deemed viable but unable to get finance from their lender, the newspaper said. Banks would be allowed to set interest rates for the new loans but the rate is expected to be capped at about 15%.

The terms of the scheme are still being finalised by the Treasury, according to the FT report https://on.ft.com/37ZvD5U. The Treasury did not comment on the financial details mentioned by the newspaper but said it was working on a new loan scheme.

"As the Chancellor announced at the Winter Economy Plan, we are working on a new, successor loan scheme and will provide more details in due course", a Treasury spokesman said in an email. ($1 = 0.7483 pounds)

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

Science News Roundup: Branson's Virgin Galactic cuts short test flight; Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ESwatini's prime minister, who tested positive for COVID-19, dies

ESwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa, the tiny absolute monarchys government said late on Sunday.Their Majesties h...

Iran mostly contains fire after southwest oil pipeline spill

Firefighters have contained most of a blaze that broke out after a pipeline carrying crude oil to Irans second-largest refinery ruptured on Sunday because of a landslide, the head of the state company in charge of oil pipelines said.Most of...

After fires, Australia gets ready for floods

Just days after bushfires threatened an Australian World Heritage site, thousands were bracing for floods on the subtropical east coast on Sunday, with beaches closed and the authorities urging people to sandbag their homes.With as much as ...

Gunman shot and wounded by police during outdoor concert outside NYC church

A gunman opened fire during an outdoor choir performance on the steps of the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York Citys Upper West Side on Sunday, and was himself shot and wounded by police, according to police and a Reuters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020