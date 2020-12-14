Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's top court orders gov't to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan

Brazil's Supreme Court on Sunday gave the country's health minister 48 hours to fix the starting date for a national vaccination program to fight the world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus. A member of the court, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to tell the country when the plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 announced on Saturday will be launched, the court said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 04:14 IST
Brazil's top court orders gov't to set date for COVID-19 vaccination plan

Brazil's Supreme Court on Sunday gave the country's health minister 48 hours to fix the starting date for a national vaccination program to fight the world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus.

A member of the court, Justice Ricardo Lewandowski, ordered Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to tell the country when the plan to vaccinate against COVID-19 announced on Saturday will be launched, the court said in a statement. President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government has been criticized by state governors and public health experts for being unprepared to deal with the pandemic and coming up with a hastily put together and deficient plan.

The plan sets an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021, giving priority to the most vulnerable such as health workers, elderly people and indigenous communities. But it does not say when it will go into effect. The court had given the ministry a deadline to announce a plan.

The ministry said in response to a request for comment that it is waiting to be formally informed by the court. Brazil reported on Sunday 21,825 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and 279 deaths from COVID-19.

The South American country has now registered 6,901,952 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 181,402, the second highest after the United States, according to ministry data.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

Sports News Roundup: Gretzky rookie card sells for record; Mets hire Porter to fill GM post and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Russian hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails - sources

Hackers believed to be working for Russia have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy, according to people familiar with the matter. There is ...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend HOW FAR COULD ARSENAL FALLArsenals 1-0 home defeat to Burnley -- their fourth straight loss at the Emirates, leaves the club just three places and five points above the relegation zone. Mikel A...

U.S. lawmakers set to release $908 billion COVID-19 plan

The text of a 908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan is set to be released as early as Monday and will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said. The plans highlights were made public on D...

Cricket-NZ beat West Indies by innings and 12 runs in second test, clinch series

New Zealand took a little over an hour to wrap up a comprehensive innings and 12 runs victory in the second test against West Indies on the fourth day at the Basin Reserve on Monday to seal a 2-0 series sweep. The tourists resumed on 244-6 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020