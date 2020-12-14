Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 14

- The UK government is planning to launch a permanent replacement for the 65 billion pounds ($86.43 billion) COVID-19 loans programme with new state-backed guarantees to support lending by banks to a broad range of small to medium-sized business. - Health experts have urged Boris Johnson to tighten coronavirus restrictions in England where needed "without any delay" or risk hospitals being overwhelmed by a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Eurozone banks set to restart dividend payments under strict limits https://on.ft.com/2ILA4Zv - UK ministers plan new state-backed loan scheme for SMEs https://on.ft.com/37gtYJO

- UK PM Johnson warned of third COVID-19 wave by health experts https://on.ft.com/3nhLLWT Overview

