Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:35 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States left on trucks and planes as it kicked off an effort to stop the pandemic, while surging cases prompted South Korea to shut schools and Japan to consider curbing a tourism campaign.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Germany will close most stores from Wednesday until at least Jan. 10, cutting short the busy Christmas shopping season, as it tries to rein in the spread of COVID-19. * Italy plans to set up primrose-shaped pavilions in its artistic squares to dispense coronavirus vaccines, an official said on Sunday, a day after the country overtook Britain to report the highest official death toll from COVID-19 among European countries.

* Moscow will not impose a curfew or curb alcohol sales during the New Year holiday, despite a rise in coronavirus cases, the mayor of the Russian capital was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency. * The Dutch government is set to decide on stricter measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the Netherlands on Monday.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that senior White House officials would wait longer for COVID-19 vaccines hours after media outlets reported senior officials were to receive doses within 10 days.

* The first COVID-19 vaccines have landed on Canadian soil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, and some Canadians are expected to roll up their sleeves for a shot as soon as Monday. * Brazil's Supreme Court gave the country's health minister 48 hours to fix the starting date for a national vaccination program to fight the world's second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus.

ASIA-PACIFIC * New Zealand agreed to allow quarantine-free travel with Australia in the first quarter of 2021, nearly a year after it locked down its borders.

* India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems, the expert leading the initiative said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Eswatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks ago, has died at age 52 after being hospitalised in neighbouring South Africa. * Nigeria's army headquarters was isolating due to a COVID-19 outbreak during an annual conference, a spokesman said.

* Bahrain said it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group and launched online registration for the vaccine for citizens and residents. * Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune made his first appearance on Sunday since being flown to a hospital in Germany 47 days ago after testing positive for coronavirus.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline delayed the launch of their COVID-19 vaccine, while AstraZeneca said it would investigate combining its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with the Russian shot.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Stocks started a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

* A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said. * Japanese business sentiment improved at the fastest pace in nearly two decades in October-December, a central bank survey showed, a welcome sign for the economy as it emerges from the initial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha reports 332 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Odisha has recorded 332 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths as on December 13, taking the total number of cases here to 3,24,089, the state health department said. While 3,19,069 patients have recovered, there are 3,156 active cases in the s...

China stocks rebound on policy support hopes

China stocks rebounded on Monday, underpinned by hopes of more policy support to shore up the worlds second-largest economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 to 4,934.84, while the Shanghai Composite Index a...

Lifting of Germany's lockdown early next year unlikely -Merkel aide

A broad lifting of anti-pandemic measures in Germany early next year is unlikely, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff, Helge Braun, said on Monday.Germany goes into full lockdown on Wednesday to tackle high infection rates. Braun told ...

Dharmendra remembers 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor on 96th birth anniversary

By sharing priceless throwback pictures with Great Showman Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor on his 96th birth anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra on Monday remembered the late star and penned an emotional note to mark the day. The Apne star to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020