Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, expects first shots by year-end

Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's novel coronavirus vaccine and expects to receive shots by year-end, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday, adding that he planned to be among the early vaccine recipients.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:28 IST
Singapore approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, expects first shots by year-end
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Singapore has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's novel coronavirus vaccine and expects to receive shots by year-end, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday, adding that he planned to be among the early vaccine recipients. The city-state of 5.7 million people expects to have enough vaccines for everyone by the third quarter of 2021 and will make it free for citizens and long-term residents, Lee, 68, said.

While vaccination will be voluntary, Lee said he and other government officials would be among the early recipients after healthcare workers, other front-line personnel, the elderly and the vulnerable. "My colleagues and I, including the older ones, will be getting ourselves vaccinated early. This is to show you, especially seniors like me, that we believe the vaccines are safe," Lee said in a national broadcast.

Singapore has also signed advanced purchase agreements and made early down-payments on promising vaccine candidates including those being developed by Moderna and Sinovac, setting aside more than $1 billion for shots, authorities said. "We have acquired sufficient doses of the vaccines for all Singaporeans and long-term residents," the health ministry's director of medical services, Kenneth Mak, later told a media briefing.

The United States, Canada and a handful of other countries have approved the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE vaccine, with a mass inoculation programme underway in Britain and one getting going in the United States. Lee also said Singapore would lift some anti-virus curbs from Dec. 28, including allowing groups of eight to congregate in public, up from a limit of five.

"Our situation is now stable," Lee said. "Now that vaccines are becoming available, we can see light at the end of the tunnel." Singapore has reported only a handful of local cases of COVID-19 over the last two months.

Of Singapore's more than 58,000 cases, 29 people have died - one of the world's lowest fatality rates. More than 70 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide with 1.61 million deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No need for law on MSP, most farmers support new laws: Rupala

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala on Monday said most farmers in the country are in favour of the Centres new farm laws, and there is no need to bring the MSP under purview of law as demanded by the protesting farmer...

WTO fails to agree rules to cut overfishing by year-end deadline

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to COVID-19...

10 years on, missing boy re-united with family by DARPAN

A boy, who had gone missing from his house in 2010, has been traced with the help of the face recognition tool -- DARPAN -- and re-united with his family. The boy from Madhya Pradesh was found at a childrens home in Howrah, West Bengal, a p...

We knew Fulham would make it difficult and they did that: Henderson

Liverpools Jordan Henderson said his side needs to shift focus onto the next game and just got to keep going after being held to a draw by Fulham. Liverpool witnessed a 1-1 draw against Fulham in the Premier League here on Sunday. Another b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020