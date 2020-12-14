Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:35 p.m.

Chowgule Group-owned Shipyards on Monday said it has delivered a general cargo vessel to a Dutch client, making it the first company to export ship since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. 3:02 p.m.

Over 100 from IIT-Madras test positive for COVID-19 as institute shuts down. 2:55 p.m.

Intern doctors from over a dozen government hospitals in Gujarat on Monday started what they claimed was an indefinite protest for a hike in stipend and provision of daily allowance of Rs 1,000 for those on COVID-19 duties. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dismissed the opposition allegation of poll code breach, saying the free COVID-19 vaccine announced by him was part of the treatment for the infection already being given without any charges in the state and he has not committed any violation.

2:39 p.m. SpiceHealth has signed a memorandum of understanding with premier research organisation CSIR-CCMB to launch dry swab RT-PCR tests in the company's mobile testing labs, an official statement said on Monday.

2:22 p.m. The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the AAP government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in those districts of the national capital where the infection numbers are high.

2:06 p.m. His side's Olympic preparation hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid is hoping to resume international action from early next year.

1:56 p.m. India's COVID-19 active caseload further contracts to 3.52 lakh -- lowest in 149 days.

1:48 p.m. Odisha on Monday registered 332 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the state's caseload to 3,24,089, while four fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,811, a health department official said.

1:07 p.m. Young Indian-American scientist Gitanjali Rao, TIME magazine's first-ever 'Kid of the Year', has said she is brainstorming about solutions for the effective vaccine distribution to address a pressing challenge posed by the coronavirus, and has set her sights on preventing future pandemics.

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is likely to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday as his health condition has improved, officials said. 12:51 p.m.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday that his government was working to transform Guwahati as a gateway to Southeast Asia. 12:40 p.m.

Wipro Founder Chairman Azim Premji on Monday said the pandemic has been a ''magnifying glass'' for structural inequities and injustices that exclude millions of citizens from a life of basic dignity, and has made clear the fundamental role of public systems. 12:02 p.m. Puducherry adds 21 new COVID-19 cases as one death pushes toll to 620.

11:36 a.m. After high voter turnouts in the first two phases, Kerala on Monday witnessed brisk polling in the initial hours of the third and final phase of the local body polls which got underway in four northern districts.

11:16 a.m. Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra government's ''lackadaisical attitude'' towards the Maratha quota and farmers' issues.

MyLogistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJet's cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. 10:53 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,513 with four more persons testing positive for the infection, a senior health official said. 10:28 a.m.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 98,84,100 with 27,071 infections being reported in a day. The death toll rose to 1,43,355 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 10:08 a.m.

Mizoram on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 4,040, an official said. 9:51 a.m.

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has begun shipping the first batches of its long-awaited and newly-authorised coronavirus vaccine out of a Michigan warehouse, setting in motion the biggest vaccination drive in American history at a time when the pandemic has killed nearly 300,000 people in the country. 9:35 a.m.

Thirteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,818, a health department official said on Monday. 9:32 a.m.

As many as 411 new COVID-19 cases have been found in Thane, taking the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,36,209, an official said on Monday. 9:25 a.m.

Telangana reported 384 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,496, the state government said on Monday. 9:18 a.m.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation has been part of the effort to develop and deliver COVID-19 vaccines, has warned that the next four to six months could be the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. 9:08 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 144 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths..