Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination as early as Jan 4 or 5

Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination as early as Jan 4 or 5Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 16:22 IST
Spain expects to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus as early as Jan. 4 or 5 if the European Medicines Agency gives the green light to a vaccine on Dec. 29, health minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.
Spain plans to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in nursing homes first, then health workers and other vulnerable people.
- READ MORE ON:
- Salvador Illa