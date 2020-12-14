Left Menu
New York hospital administers state's first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:59 IST
New York State began on Monday administering COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers, marking a pivotal turn in the nation's effort to curb the deadly virus.

Intensive Care Unit nurse Sandra Lindsay received the first shot at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

