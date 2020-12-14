Mexico says Pfizer vaccine doses could arrive in 5-8 days

Mexico says Pfizer vaccine doses could arrive in 5-8 daysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-12-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 20:16 IST
Mexico will this Monday put in an order for COVID-19 vaccine doses from U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer, which could arrive in roughly a week, Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado said.
"The request is being made today, and according to our contract, we could have it here in a period of something like five to eight days," Delgado told broadcaster Televisa.