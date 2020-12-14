TN's COVID-19 tally crosses eight lakh mark

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally on Monday crossed the eight lakh mark with 1,141 new cases and the death toll mounted to 11,909 with 14 more fatalities. Of the 1,141 new infections, 343 were from here and the remainder was scattered in other regions of the state and the tally stood at 8,00,029, a health department bulletin said.

As of Sunday, 7,98,888 people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state. All the 14 dead had co-morbidites and the death toll of 11,909 includes 3,924 from the state capital.

Over a span of 52 days, the state added one lakh cases and breached the eight lakh mark, a significant improvement when compared to addition of one lakh infections in just about 20 days in October. Tamil Nadu crossed seven lakh COVID-19 cases on October 22, with 3,077 fresh infections and on that day, 7,00,193 was the total number of persons who had tested positive.

The state breached the six lakh mark and 6,03,290 was the count of cumulative cases as on October 1. The active cases, meanwhile, dipped to 10,039 today with as many as 1,203 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and in total, 7,78,081 people have got cured.

As many as 63,989 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,30,20,594 specimens have been examined in 231 labs in the state..