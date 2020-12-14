Single-day recoveries surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in West

Left Menu
Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases of the contagion in West Bengal on Monday, even as 43 more patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 9,100, the health department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:24 IST
Single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbered fresh cases of the contagion in West Bengal on Monday, even as 43 more patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 9,100, the health department said. The discharge rate improved to 94.18 per cent with 2,980 people recovering from the disease since Sunday, while the state's coronavirus tally climbed to 5,23,629 with 1,834 new cases, it said.

Kolkata accounted for 16 deaths, followed by North 24 Parganas (5) and Hooghly (5), among others. North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 406 infections, while the metropolis registered 403 cases, the department said in a bulletin.

A total of 64,55,167 samples have been tested so far, including 31,671 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal now has 21,384 active cases.

