Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada administered its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers. Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.AP NSA NSA

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:01 IST
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Canada administered its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto's hospitals.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine. Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers. Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.(AP) NSA NSA

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czech hotels and restaurants to shut again after just two weeks

Czech restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues, which reopened from a coronavirus lockdown only two weeks ago, must shut again from Friday in response to a new rise in infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday. The Czech Re...

Boys escaped through forest after gunmen abducted their friends at Nigeria school

Usama Aminu was one of the lucky ones. He managed to escape when gunman abducted more than 300 pupils from his school in northwestern Nigeria. When I decided to run they brought a knife to slaughter me but I ran away quickly, he said, sitti...

Protest held for scrapping of agri laws in Nashik

A protest was held here in Maharashtra on Monday in support of farmers who have been agitating at the borders of Delhi for a repeal of three agri laws. The demonstration was held in front of the district collectors office under the aegis of...

Venezuela says at least 20 dead in shipwreck, one person detained

At least 20 people died when a boat sank off the eastern Venezuelan coast over the weekend and the vessels owner has been arrested, the countrys chief prosecutor said on Monday. The government of President Nicolas Maduro initially said it h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020