Assam reports one more COVID-19 death, 146 new cases

Assam's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,003 with one more person succumbing to the disease on Monday, while 146 new cases took the tally to 2,14,803, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 125 patients were cured of coronavirus and released from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 2,10,296. The recovery rate in the state currently is 97.90 per cent.

The number of active cases is 3,501 at present, the minister said adding that three patients had migrated out of the state. ''Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today......Condolences and Prayers,'' Sarma tweeted.

The sole death was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district which also registered 52 of the 146 fresh positive cases. Altogether 28,560 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such tests to 56,45,963 including both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.