Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination days after EMA approval

Spain expects to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus by Jan. 4 or 5 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to a vaccine on Dec. 29, health minister Salvador Illa said on Monday. Speaking at a separate event, health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon said the rollout could begin even earlier if the approval comes more quickly.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-12-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 00:09 IST
Spain expects to start COVID-19 vaccination days after EMA approval
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain expects to start vaccinating people against the coronavirus by Jan. 4 or 5 if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the green light to a vaccine on Dec. 29, health minister Salvador Illa said on Monday.

Speaking at a separate event, health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon said the rollout could begin even earlier if the approval comes more quickly. "In a short time we will start vaccinating, hopefully by the end of the year," he told reporters at a news conference.

The health ministry plans to vaccinate elderly residents and staff in nursing homes first, then health workers and other vulnerable people. The EMA received data from the large-scale trials of a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Dec. 1 and said it would decide on possible conditional approval of the vaccine by Dec. 29 "at the latest". Britain, the United States and Canada have already begun rolling out the vaccine.

A total of 21,309 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Spain since Friday, bringing the cumulative caseload to 1.75 million, official data showed, in line with daily increases logged in the past week. The overall death toll climbed by 193 to 47,624. The number of infections recorded each day has retreated steadily from highs of more than 24,000 reached in October, when Spain imposed a second state of emergency, to fewer than 10,000 lately.

While the incidence of cases ticked up to 194 per 100,000 people on Monday from Friday's 190, Simon said Spain still had one of the lowest rates of infection in Europe, acknowledging though that the decline in new infections appears to have stagnated.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Healing is coming': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that healing is coming, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 li...

Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the Victory Flame for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on MondayAs part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the...

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, start process of determining new name

Major League Baseballs MLB Cleveland team will drop its Indians nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.The Cleveland team said in a statement it...

UP: 3 held for attacking police team in Mathura

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and snatching one of the policemans pistol in Vrindavan near here, an official said. The police personnel had gone to Sakraya village on Sunday night after receiving a call that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020